Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday advertise Liger in Mumbai.

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promote Liger.

The pair has been touring the nation to promote their next film

Today, they were seen in a Mumbai hotel.

VD wore a black T-shirt and pink pants. He chose black shoes over his signature chappals. Ananya Panday matched him in a black outfit and sneakers. Ananya Panday next appears in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Arjun Reddy’s recent photo won hearts today. He took a coffee break from his promotion schedule. He titled the still “Just” He grins as he obtains his daily caffeine dosage in a white T-shirt and green pants.

This Puri Jagannadh film opens on August 25. Ananya Panday will portray VD’s love interest in Liger, a film about an MMA fighter with a speech impairment. His mother is Ramya Krishnan and his coach is Ronit Roy. Mike Tyson will play a special role with Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu.

The film’s protagonists also appeared on Koffee With Karan 7. When presenter Karan Johar questioned Vijay Deverakonda about working with Ananya Panday, he said, “She makes me giggle.” She’s adorable. She makes me chuckle. She’s smart. She handled Liger well.”

