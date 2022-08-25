Vijay Deverakonda was ‘extremely scared’ of female till 18 years

The Liger actor made the stunning admission that he used to be “very afraid” of women and couldn’t bear to look at them or interact with them.

The actor Vijay Deverakonda made the stunning admission that he used to be “very afraid” of women and couldn’t bear to look at them or interact with them.

When Deverakonda was asked to share two truths and one lie about himself during an interview with a news portal. He responded, “I was terribly afraid of ladies until I was about 18 years old.”

He added: “I didn’t have the balls to look at a woman in the eye or have a conversation. So that’s one truth.”

“Because I grew up in a boys’ boarding school, I thought women were like a different species. They seemed like an alien species. And you’re all very pretty so, it’s hard.”

The movie “Liger,” which was produced in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam,. It has debuted in theatres around the world on August 25. Let us know if you have watched the movie and what are your reviews about it.