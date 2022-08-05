Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Which celebrities wished Meghan Markle on her birthday?

Which celebrities wished Meghan Markle on her birthday?

Articles
Advertisement
Which celebrities wished Meghan Markle on her birthday?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle

Advertisement

On Thursday, thousands of fans took to social media to wish Meghan Markle a happy 41st birthday.

Prince Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton also sent birthday wishes to Prince Harry’s wife.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reside in California with her husband and two children upon their retirement from royal duties.

During their stay in the United States, they are believed to have formed new friendships with a number of high-profile Hollywood celebrities.

After leaving the royal family, their significance remained unchanged. Harry was recently invited to speak at a United Nations event honouring Nelson Mandela.

Advertisement

But no prominent celebrity utilised their social media profiles to wish Meghan a happy birthday on her special day.

Janina Gavankar, who was recently spotted with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, was active on Instagram on Thursday but neglected to post a birthday greeting for the Duchess.

Likewise, Meghan’s friends and acquaintances, including Jessica Mulroney and Serena Williams, did not utilise social media to wish the former actress a happy birthday.

Also Read

Kate Middleton and Prince William share photo of Meghan Markle to shut up haters
Kate Middleton and Prince William share photo of Meghan Markle to shut up haters

William and Kate are not affected by the reaction of fans after...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story