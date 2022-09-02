Actor KRK bail plea hearing adjourned to Monday

Taapsee Pannu refers to KRK as a “deemak” for criticising her movie Dobaaraa
Taapsee Pannu has discussed how she responds to haters who target her...
Actor Kamal Rashid Khan, often known as KRK, will remain imprisoned in the contentious tweets case for the time being. Because the hearing on his bail request was postponed to Monday. On August 29, late at night, he was detained at the Mumbai airport. For reportedly tweeting about the actors Akshay Kumar and Ram Gopal Varma in 2020.
Khan claims in his bail petition, submitted through attorney Ashok Sarogi, that his tweets were just comments about the movie “Laxmi Bomb” (only released as Laxmii), and no offence was intended, despite the fact that the police believe they were communal in nature and targeted Bollywood actors.
Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Gossip News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.