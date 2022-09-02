Advertisement
Actor KRK bail plea hearing adjourned to Monday

  • Actor Kamal Rashid Khan, often known as KRK, will remain imprisoned in the contentious tweets case for the time being.
  • Because the hearing on his bail request was postponed to Monday.
  • On August 29, late at night, he was detained at the Mumbai airport.
Actor Kamal Rashid Khan, often known as KRK, will remain imprisoned in the contentious tweets case for the time being. Because the hearing on his bail request was postponed to Monday. On August 29, late at night, he was detained at the Mumbai airport. For reportedly tweeting about the actors Akshay Kumar and Ram Gopal Varma in 2020.

The metropolitan magistrate’s court in Borivali was scheduled to hear Khan’s bail request on Friday, but due to the judge’s absence, the hearing was postponed till Monday, according to Khan’s attorney Jay Yadav.

Khan claims in his bail petition, submitted through attorney Ashok Sarogi, that his tweets were just comments about the movie “Laxmi Bomb” (only released as Laxmii), and no offence was intended, despite the fact that the police believe they were communal in nature and targeted Bollywood actors.

Khan was allegedly functioning as a “critic and/or reporter in the film industry,” according to his plea.
He has been accused with violating the Information Technology Act’s regulations as well as Indian Penal Code sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with the aim to incite riot) and 500 (punishment for defamation).

