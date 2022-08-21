Taapsee Pannu refers to KRK as a “deemak” for criticising her movie Dobaaraa

Taapsee Pannu has discussed how she responds to haters who target her movie Dobaaraa on social media.

After Kamaal R Khan (now Kumar) criticized the Dobaaraa box office performance, actor Taapsee Pannu explained why she decided to speak out on Twitter. There were rumors that the movie was taken off morning broadcasts two days after its debut. Without naming anyone, Taapsee responded by labeling people advocating for a boycott of Dobaaraa as “deemak” (termites). (See also: Taapsee Pannu accuses KRK of ‘attempting to harm’ Bollywood.)

Taapsee tweeted, “No matter how often you repeat a lie, it won’t become the truth. ” when Hansal Mehta spoke out in favour of Dobaaraa’s box office performance amid reports of underwhelming attendance. And these individuals, who are important solely as a result of the movies, are just out to hurt the business. Think about how stupid they are. They find Dobaaraa a little challenging to understand, and who can blame them?

The actor recently said to Stutee Ghosh on Fever FM about her strong response, “Honestly, I’m telling you, we give too much relevance. What makes this individual credible enough for me to believe anything he says? You would think that since he has been making up stories about me for a very long time, I wouldn’t have responded to him. Do you believe that I would have waited until now if I had actually bothered to respond? As soon as I saw Hansal Sir rising up, I replied to his tweet. That, not these folks, is what prompted my response to that.

“They have been bashing every film of mine. Because they don’t get money from me because I don’t send any of those things that you have to write good stuff about me and I don’t really acknowledge their presence. People who are like deemak (termites), who eat away and destroy the very fibre of the base they are standing on. Kal ko picturein nahin hongi toh inko puchega kaun? Ye jo boycott gang hai, inko puchiye kal ko picturein nahin hongi toh kis barein mein baat karenge (They will have nothing to talk about if movies shut down for good), so it’s stupid. These kinds of people are so irrelevant that I really don’t even spend a minute of my life thinking about them and what they are saying; Why they are saying? They are like bad jokes for me,” she reasoned about trolls attacking her film on Twitter.

KRK stated that Taapsee’s movie isn’t drawing a lot of attention in theatres. The film #Dobaaraa, starring Bollywood’s biggest actress @taapsee, debuted today in 215 theatres. Additionally, due to a lack of viewers, all morning shows have been canceled. Hahaha.” Huge congratulations to @taapsee for giving 7 disasters in a row, read his most recent tweet. She has established herself as the top Bollywood actress from the ground up.

