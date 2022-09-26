Aishwarya Rai looks ethereal in BTs of Ponniyin Selvan 1

R Prathiban, Aishwarya Rai’s Ponniyin Selvan I co-star, gave her access to some never-before-seen behind-the-scenes photos taken on the movie’s set.

R Prathiban, Aishwarya Rai Ponniyin Selvan I co-star, gave her access to some never-before-seen behind-the-scenes photos taken on the movie’s set. R Prathiban plays Chinna Pazhuvettaraiyar, the leader in charge of Thanjavur fort, in the movie. Whilst Aishwarya plays Pazhuvoor queen Nandini and her deaf and dumb mother Mandakini Devi.

She is dressed to the nines in the unposed photos, wearing a crimson silk saree and substantial traditional jewelry. She may be seen taking pictures and posing for them alongside Tamil actor R Prathiban, one of her co-stars. Aishwarya can also be seen sitting and using R Prathiban’s phone. To see images while using a portable fan to beat the heat. In another image, several costumed supporting players can be seen relaxing on the floor.

ஐஸ் வாரியம் !

கற்றுக் கொள்ள….



காற்று கொள்ளும் மூங்கில் துளைகளில் இருந்து இசை வரும் என கோடியாய் கொட்டிக் கிடக்கின்றது இப்பூமியில்.அப்படிஇப்பெண்ணிடமிருந்து…தாயானப் பிறகும்,தான் விரும்பும் கலையை தொடர,ஆரோக்கியத்தை+அழகை காத்திட கடும் முயற்சியும்,விடா பயிற்சியும் செய்கிறார்conti pic.twitter.com/QNegeqscST

Aishwarya compared her work on Ponniyin Selvan I to that of a “sincere student” who faithfully translated the director Mani Ratnam’s vision during a press conference in Mumbai. She said, “That’s really our job as an actor. To have got the opportunity to just be a part of that in itself is any artiste’s dream. Everybody here will echo my sentiment and are humbled, creatively content and regard ourselves privileged that we got to be part of his dream film.”

S. Ponniyin Jayaram, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Trisha Krishnan, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aishwarya Lekshmi are also featured in I. The eagerly awaited Tamil historical drama, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel of the same name. It tells the tale of the early years of Arulmozhivarman, a strong southern monarch who later rose to become the renowned Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

Ponniyin Selvan I, supported by Allirajah Subaskaran’s Lyca Productions and Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies, is scheduled to open in theaters on September 30. It will be made available in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.