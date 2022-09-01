Aishwarya Rai’s lookalike stuns internet

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s doppelgänger, Aashita Rathore, is gaining popularity on social media.

With more than 2.3 lakh followers on Instagram, she has a sizable fan following.

Netizens are comparing her to the former Miss World.

Aishwarya Rai and social media personality Aashita Singh are often compared by online users. On social media, her videos are gaining popularity.

After Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and Aditya Roy Kapur, the internet is about to go crazy over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s doppelgänger. Yes, internet users have discovered the diva’s doppelganger, and we can’t help but notice their uncanny resemblance!

Aashita Rathore, an Indore-based YouTuber and social media influencer, resembles the former Miss World inexplicably. A few of her films gained a lot of traction on social media. With more than 2.3 lakh followers on Instagram, she has a sizable fan following.

One of the reels where Aashita is seen mimicking Ash and showing her frequently used emoji on social media went viral. Netizens flooded the comment sections. “Aishwarya pro max,” one user wrote, while another added, “Arry aap to same aishvarya rai lag rahe ho.” One made a hilarious comment, “It’s a funny question agar apko Salman Khan propose karta hai toh aap kya jawab doge?”

In another video, where Aashita is seen grooving to Aishwarya’s popular song, sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy and Udit Narayan, Achchi lagti ho, grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Here are some netizens’ remarks: “Aishwarya ka duplicate ho aap so beautiful.” “Indore me Aishwarya rai, he hame pata hi nhi tha.” Achchi lagti ho is a romantic song of Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya, and Arbaaz Khan starrer movie Kuch Na Kahoo.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is preparing to return to the big screen for Mani Ratnam’s masterpiece, the Tamil historical epic Ponniyin Selvan 1, in the interim. The actress will simultaneously portray Nandini and Mandakini Devi.

The film will be released in theatres on September 30 in five different languages: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The actress’s most recent movie performance was in the Atul Manjrekar film Fanney Khan, which also starred Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor.