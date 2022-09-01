Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff recreated “Heropanti” pose

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff made their Bollywood debuts with 2014’s “Heropanti”.

The pair were seen together on the sets of Koffee With Karan 7.

Kriti will reunite with Tiger for the movie Ganapath, which is slated for a Christmas Eve release in 2022.

Advertisement

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff made their Bollywood debuts with “Heropanti”. The most recent guests on Thursday’s edition of Koffee With Karan 7 were Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff.

Together, the pair made their Bollywood debut in 2014’s Heropanti. With their manifestations, admissions, and never-before-heard conjectures, they made the hearts of the onlookers hopscotch.

Also Read Kartik Aaryan on giving flop, ‘It can end my career’ Kartik Aaryan has talked openly about how one bad performance could end...

Kriti and Tiger are making their debut on Koffee With Karan at this time. Netizens praised Kriti and Tiger enthusiastically and dubbed them the “most entertaining” couple shortly after their KWK 7 episode went online.

A short while ago, Kriti posted a few before-and-after images of herself with Tiger on her Instagram account.

The Luka Chuppi actress captioned them: “And just like that.. We grew up! (Swipe) #koffeewithkaranseason7 streaming Now on @disneyplushotstar @karanjohar.” In it, Kriti and Tiger were seen recreating their pose from Heropanti on the sets of Koffee With Karan 7. Reacting to the photos, Tiger commented: “Look at you best actress n all flyingggg highhh kritiii keep growing.”

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Advertisement

For the action-thriller movie Ganapath, Kriti and Tiger will reunite once more. It is produced by Good Co. Production and Pooja Entertainment under the direction of Vikas Bahl. The movie Ganapath is slated for a Christmas Eve release in theatres on December 23, 2022.

Also Read Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza buy ₹1.4 cr BMW on Ganesh Chaturthi Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza bought a new BMW iX electric car...

In addition, Kriti will appear in the upcoming films Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan, and Shehzada, featuring Kartik Aaryan. These movies are the Hindi remakes of the 2020 Telugu films Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.

She also has Adipurush, which will be released in theatres on January 12, 2023, and stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh. As opposed to Akshay Kumar, Tiger will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which also stars Shashank Khaitan’s Screw Dheela.