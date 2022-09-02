Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 started on 7 August and it has been entertaining the audience thoroughly.

Many candidates are engaging in very interesting game play.

Recently, Komal Gupta, a weightlifting contestant, joined Amitabh Bachchan’s programme.

The participants who participate in each KBC 14 programme are all quite engaging, and Amitabh Bachchan enjoys seeing them talk and act silly.

Family members of contestant Komal Gupta said that since she began going to the gym, she has become extremely hard, breaking bottles and sometimes uprooting door handles.

Amitabh Bachchan is also shocked to hear this. He goes near Komal Gupta and tells her, ‘You press my hand and show how much power you have’. After this, Komal presses his hand and there is a sound of bone cracking. Amitabh Bachchan screams and he says, ‘Arey Baap Re’.

The captions read, “KBC ke manch par aayi hui #KomalGupta ji ko shauk hai weightlifting ka, unke kisson se mahual banega hasee ka! Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, aaj raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par.”

Click here to watch the video!

Speaking of Amitabh Bachchan, the most recent report is that he returned to work today after defeating Corona.

Additionally, the actor’s movie Brahmastra will soon be seen in theatres. Along with this, he is carrying Vikas Bahl’s “Alvida,” “Unchai,” and “Project K.”

