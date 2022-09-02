Advertisement
Nysa Devgan, Khushi Kapoor party together in Mumbai

Articles
  • Khushi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan were spotted at a party in Mumbai on Thursday.
  • Khushi will soon make her Bollywood debut in The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar.
  • She is the daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor.
Nysa Devgan and Khushi Kapoor were seen at a party in Mumbai. The star kids were also joined by their friends.

Khushi Kapoor, who will shortly make her Bollywood debut, was seen on Thursday walking into a party in Mumbai. Nysa Devgan, the daughter of Kajol and Ajay Devgn, was also spotted there.

The star kids were photographed by paparazzi as they arrived at the party and stepped out of their cars, where they were welcomed by their friends at a restaurant in Mumbai. For the party, Khushi and Nysa arrived in different automobiles.

Khushi, the younger daughter of the late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, will make her acting debut in The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Khushi has been sighted out and about before to the Netflix movie’s debut. Khushi was photographed in Mumbai with Nysa and their friends a few days after her vacation to the United States.

Nysa is studying in London in the meantime, and pictures of her having fun with her friends in other parts of Europe are frequently posted online.

Khushi Kapoor dressed in all-black for the outing on Thursday. In a video posted on an Instagram paparazzo account, she was seen coming out of her car while wearing black heels and carrying a black bag.

Nysa also made her entrance in the video while wearing a red little dress and a patterned jacket. Orhan Awatramani, a buddy who frequently posts pictures of himself having a good time with Nysa and other pals, was also seen.

When Nysa Devgan and Khushi were first seen partying together in Mumbai, many admirers expressed their reactions.

They wrote comments on a post published by a paparazzo account saying things like “beautiful” and “new BFFs (best friends)”.

Recently, Nysa, actor Ahan Shetty, and their friends were seen partying in London with Khushi’s sister, actor Janhvi Kapoor.

On Instagram, Orhan had posted a number of images for his pals to see. Nysa wore blue to the celebration, while Janhvi donned a black little dress.

