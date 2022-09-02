Nysa Devgan, Khushi Kapoor party together in Mumbai

Khushi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan were spotted at a party in Mumbai on Thursday.

Khushi will soon make her Bollywood debut in The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar.

She is the daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor.

Khushi, the younger daughter of the late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, will make her acting debut in The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Nysa is studying in London in the meantime, and pictures of her having fun with her friends in other parts of Europe are frequently posted online.

Recently, Nysa, actor Ahan Shetty, and their friends were seen partying in London with Khushi’s sister, actor Janhvi Kapoor.

On Instagram, Orhan had posted a number of images for his pals to see. Nysa wore blue to the celebration, while Janhvi donned a black little dress.