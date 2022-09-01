Amitabh Bachchan has healed and is back at work, After spending nine days at home in isolation due to Covid-19.

“The actor currently hosts the 14th season of the quiz reality TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Soon later, he tweeted that he was “disappointed” to have tested positive for the virus once more.

He gave the most recent information regarding his return to work on Thursday morning.

Amitabh wrote on his blog at around 8:40 am on Thursday, “Back at work .. your prayers (folded hands emojis) gratitude .. negative last night .. and 9 days isolation over .. mandatory is 7 days .. My love as ever to all .. you are kind and concerned throughout .. the family Ef so full of care .. .. have only my folded hands for you.”

The actor currently hosts the 14th season of the quiz reality TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Showing concern for his work commitments, he had said in one of his social media posts, “The sudden issues of the work front and their adjustments if at all they can be, of how to catch up with lost time , especially in the matter of the TV programme which as we are well aware, takes an immense amount of time and energy to coordinate and set up.”

On August 23, late at night, the actor sent a message on social media announcing his diagnosis. He was being held in his residence. Soon later, he tweeted that he was “disappointed” to have tested positive for the virus once more.

Together with his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan, he had tested positive for the coronavirus in July 2020.

He wrote, “Yes despite all the precautions and the dosage for its prevention .. the injection one and two and the booster thereafter .. the care to not be in the presence of the public realm .. covid did win and come out victorious. To say that I am disappointed would be an under statement .. it is the concern I bring on those that are near and dear.

Amitabh Bachchan, who has a significant role in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, is also anticipating its release. Additionally, he has already completed filming on Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai, and a movie called Goodbye is in the works.