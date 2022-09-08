Ananya Panday captures a sunset in Italy

Ananya Panday tweeted photos from her trip to Italy.

She is currently in Capri Island in the Bay of Naples.

She has also been in the press for her personal life.

Advertisement

Ananya Panday is regularly updating her followers on her trip to Italy. She tweeted photos from her trip to Capri Island in the Bay of Naples on Thursday. She posted some photos of herself in the sun, which drew the attention of her fans and friends.

In the first picture, Ananya posed in an abstract halter dress. In the following one, she almost stood leaning against a railing, candidly looking away from the camera. She also shared another photo taken during the sunset on the island, in which she appeared to be wearing no makeup. It is followed by many lovely scenes from her vacation at various times of the day.

“That’s amore (love),” she said in the caption, adding a little Italian flair to the picture. Suhana Khan, Ananya’s best friend, responded to the message with, “Wowww.” “I miss uuuu Meanwhile, the actor’s mother, Bhavana Pandey, described her as ‘beautiful’ in the comments section.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) Advertisement

Ananya was most recently seen in Liger, co-starring with Vijay Deverakonda. She has also been in the press for her personal life. Karan Johan, the presenter of Koffee With Karan 7, revealed Ananya and Ishaan Khatter’s breakup on the most recent episode of the show.

Ishaan appeared in the most recent episode alongside his Phone Bhoot co-stars Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. During a show segment, Ishaan stated that it doesn’t matter who broke up with whom because he is still single.

He replied, “I would hope to have her as a friend for the rest of my life. She is one of the most wonderful people that I have known. She is a sweetheart, she really is. She is genuinely a sweetheart and all pulpy questions aside, she is someone that is very dear to me and will always remain so.”

Advertisement

Also Read Ananya Panday says she’s ‘obsessed’ with lemon sorbet Ananya Panday took some time off and is presently vacationing in Capri....