Bigg Boss 16 will premiere on October 1st.

Munawar, Tinu Dutta, Prakruti, and Kanika Maan are the only participants that have been officially announced for the show.

The show has approached actors such as Vivan Dsena, Shivang Narang, Surbhi Jyoti, Divyanka Tripathi, Priyanka Choudhary.

Bigg Boss 16 will premiere on October 1st, and the fans can't wait to see the new season.

The beginning of the previous season had excellent TRP numbers and seemed extremely promising, but later on, the ratings rapidly declined and couldn’t be recovered.

Tejasswi Prakash won the competition in the previous season, with Pratik Sehajpal coming in as the first runner-up.

The few names that stood out in the previous season were Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba. The show’s creators have already contacted some potential competitors for the new season, and some have also been confirmed.

The show has approached actors such as Vivan Dsena, Shivang Narang, Surbhi Jyoti, Divyanka Tripathi, Priyanka Choudhary, Fahmaan Khan, Shiny Ahuja, and more.

Munawar, Tinu Dutta, Prakruti, and Kanika Maan are the only participants that have been officially announced for the programme.

When it comes to presenting exclusive news from the entertainment industry, Tellychakkar has been at the forefront.

Munawar might enter the competition as a wild card contender, according to sources, albeit there has been no confirmation of this.

Munwar was the first confirmed contestant of the show, as we had previously reported, but there are now rumours circulating that the producers are debating whether or not to include him given the current controversy surrounding him, in which his shows are being cancelled, as they are aware that if anything goes wrong, the channel and the show’s producers will be held directly accountable.

After carefully examining the scenario, the producers may decide to include him as a wild card entry.

The actor’s admirers are thrilled to see him on the reality show and believe that Lock Upp has prepared him well for the role.

