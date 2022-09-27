Advertisement
Bipasha Basu reveal first trimester in pregnancy was very hard

Actor Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu recently revealed that they are expecting their first child. They uploaded a post and photographs to Instagram last month. A part of the caption read, “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee.”

In an interview, Bipasha said, “No amount of planning was going to prepare me for what came next though. The first few months of my pregnancy were extremely difficult. People talk about morning sickness, I was sick all day long. Either I was on my bed or in the loo. I could barely eat and I’d lost a lot of weight. It was only after a few months went by that I felt this horrible wave of sickness subside. I didn’t get any intense cravings, my body isn’t wired like that. Although, in small bursts, I would crave salty and be repelled by anything sweet. Which was a change since normally my sweet-tooth works on overdrive. But alas, it’s clearly not what the baby wants.”

“Other than completely silencing my sweet tooth, this pregnancy hasn’t changed my diet that much. I’ve always eaten balanced meals. There is a little of everything—carbs, fats, proteins, lean meats, fruits and veggies. I ensure the roughage is good and keep myself hydrated. However, while there wasn’t a drastic change for me, there were challenges. In fact, I had to consciously stop working out and training which was more difficult for me than I thought it would be since I had to learn how to just lie down, relax and put my feet up instead of being the over-active, in-control person that I have always been,” she added.

In 2015, Bipasha and Karan first stumbled into each other on the set of Bhushan Patel’s movie Alone. Their first time working together on camera was for this movie. After dating for a year, they got married in April 2016.

