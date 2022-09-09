Advertisement
date 2022-09-09
BLACKPINK, BTS Jennie dating V rumours

Articles
  • V’s agency HYBE and Jennie’s agency YG Entertainment issued a statement that, “it’s hard to confirm because it’s the artist’s privacy”.
  • Most agencies in the K-Pop industry tend to immediately deny any false rumors regarding idols dating and relationship.
  • The inconclusive answer suggests to the fans that the love relationship is real.
V from BTS and Jennie from BLACKPINK are attracting a lot of attention due to dating speculations.

When a startling likeness was discovered between the duo’s Instagram images from their recent trip to New York, the speculations about the relationship got more credible.

However, according to the Korean media NEWSEN and SPOTVnews, V’s agency HYBE and Jennie’s agency YG Entertainment, “it’s difficult to confirm because it’s the artist’s personal.”

Although most K-Pop agencies promptly dismiss any false reports about stars dating and relationships, this situation was different; the unclear answer signals to fans that the love relationship is real.

BLACKPINK has announced the dates for their Born Pink’ international tour
BLACKPINK has announced the dates for their Born Pink’ international tour

BLACKPINK's Europe tour has changed slightly since it was first announced. The...

