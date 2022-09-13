BLACKPINK’s Lisa solo track MONEY sets new high sales record

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has sold over 500,000 units in the United States.

She is eligible for a gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA)

MONEY has been breaking Spotify records for the most streams in the shortest amount of time.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s b-side solo track MONEY sets a new high sales record in the United States.

On September 13, Allkpop announced that Lisa’s debut solo album, LALISA, had sold over 500,000 units in the United States.

Lisa is only the second female artist from Korea to achieve this feat, and she is now eligible for a gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

BLACKPINK’s Jennie was the first female K-pop soloist to sell over 500,000 albums in the United States with her solo debut song, SOLO.

Despite being a side project, BLACKPINK’s Lisa MONEY has garnered a lot of love from fans all over the world since its release in September.

In fact, MONEY has been breaking Spotify records for the most streams in the shortest amount of time. This is the fastest song to reach 100 million, 200 million, and 300 million streams.

