Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
BLACKPINK’s Lisa solo track MONEY sets new high sales record

BLACKPINK’s Lisa solo track MONEY sets new high sales record

Articles
Advertisement
BLACKPINK’s Lisa solo track MONEY sets new high sales record

BLACKPINK’s Lisa solo track MONEY sets new high sales record

Advertisement
  • BLACKPINK’s Lisa has sold over 500,000 units in the United States.
  • She is eligible for a gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA)
  • MONEY has been breaking Spotify records for the most streams in the shortest amount of time.
Advertisement

BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s b-side solo track MONEY sets a new high sales record in the United States.

On September 13, Allkpop announced that Lisa’s debut solo album, LALISA, had sold over 500,000 units in the United States.

Lisa is only the second female artist from Korea to achieve this feat, and she is now eligible for a gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

BLACKPINK’s Jennie was the first female K-pop soloist to sell over 500,000 albums in the United States with her solo debut song, SOLO.

Despite being a side project, BLACKPINK’s Lisa MONEY has garnered a lot of love from fans all over the world since its release in September.

In fact, MONEY has been breaking Spotify records for the most streams in the shortest amount of time. This is the fastest song to reach 100 million, 200 million, and 300 million streams.

Advertisement

Also Read

BLACKPINK, BTS Jennie dating V rumours
BLACKPINK, BTS Jennie dating V rumours

V's agency HYBE and Jennie's agency YG Entertainment issued a statement that,...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story