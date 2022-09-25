Blooper reel of Stranger Things season 4, released by Netflix

Netflix has released a blooper reel for Stranger Things season 4.

Fan favourite moment was Jamie Campbell Bower laughing in his Vecna costume.

The team go all out on the VFX for their costumes and prosthetics for the show’s monsters.

Advertisement

Netflix revealed a blooper reel for Stranger Things season 4, during its TUDUM showcase event.

The joke reel provides a view into the behind-the-scenes action, which is extremely different from the tone of the show given its darker elements.

The reel showcases the cast of the show’s on-set interaction, from fumbling through lines to cracking gags.

Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, and Winona Ryder grinning at the camera during their Jopper kiss, Steddie stumbling over vines in the Upside Down, and even a hilarious montage involving Maya Hawke and Joe Keery were among the laughs in the new behind-the-scenes film.

The fan favourite moment from the reel, though, was Jamie Campbell Bower laughing while wearing his Vecna outfit.

It’s always startling and thrilling to be reminded that the team mostly used physical effects, such as costumes and prosthetics, to create the monster because the show clearly goes all out on the VFX.

Advertisement

Fans have already seen behind-the-scenes video of Bower receiving his elaborate SFX makeup. Additionally, there were pictures of Bower’s Vecna idly sipping iced coffee, which quickly became popular online.

Fans also adored the scene in the humour reel where Bower breaks character while looming over Natalia Dyer, who plays Nancy, and his Vecna scowl unexpectedly changes into a chuckle.

Fans reacted to the reel;

One reacted, “Hearing Jamie’s regular voice and laugh in the Vecna costume has got to be the strangest thing.”

Another fan commented, “[I don’t know] why but Vecna laughing in Nancy’s face was freaking hilarious.”

“Seeing Jamie laugh as Vecna is so funny,” echoed another.

Advertisement

“Rare to see vecna laughing,” a fourth later chimed in.

Watch the Blooper reel below:

Also Read Season 4 of “You”: Joe Goldberg is currently a professor in Britain? Netflix has released a teaser for the next season of "You." Ben...

Advertisement