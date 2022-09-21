Coronavirus found in royal funeral attendee

Queen Margrethe tested positive for COVID-19 after attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

She has cancelled her official duties this week and is being isolated at Fredensborg Castle.

The monarch has been forced to postpone her winter vacation in Norway, which was due to begin Wednesday.

As a result, the monarch has cancelled her official obligations for this week, including an evening function at Christiansborg Castle on Friday for the government and Danish members of the European Parliament.

His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Her Royal Highness will take her position.

According to the royal palace, the 81-year-old has also been forced to postpone her planned winter vacation in Norway, which was scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

The queen, who has ruled for nearly a half-century, is said to be suffering from moderate symptoms and is being isolated at Fredensborg Castle until she heals.

Queen Margrethe’s health report comes after she travelled to London to attend the late Queen Elizabeth II’s moving state funeral and following committal ceremony at St George’s Chapel.

The historic event was attended by royals and political officials from throughout the globe, including Queen Margrethe II and Crown Prince Frederik. Denmark’s royals were sighted in the first row, just across from King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.

Members of the British royal family gathered to honour the Queen and her illustrious legacy during the poignant event. The Queen’s children, King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, as well as their spouses, the Queen Consort, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, and the Countess of Wessex, were among those in attendance.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also there, as were the Queen’s other grandchildren, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Following the Queen’s funeral, a committal ceremony was placed in Windsor’s St George’s Chapel. The Dean of Windsor, The Right Reverend David Conner, KCVO, presided over the service.

Following the prayers and songs, the Dean of Windsor will read from Revelation 21.1-7. Various prayers, including The Lord’s Prayer, will be read by other preachers.

