Debbie Rowe’s claim has reportedly confused Jackson’s family

Debbie Rowe appears in the new documentary TMZ Investigates:

Who Really Killed Michael Jackson.

She describes how she worked for Dr Arnold Klein, who prescribed Demerol to Jackson.

Advertisement

Michael Jackson’s family members are apparently “bewildered” by Debbie Rowe’s assertion that she stood by as a doctor unethically prescribed the superstar lethal medicines, according to The Sun.

Debbie Rowe, Michael Jackson’s ex-wife, appears in the new documentary TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson. She describes how she once worked for legendary Hollywood dermatologist Dr Arnold Klein, who prescribed Demerol, an addictive and strong opiate, to the pop king.

The ex-wife breaks down in tears when she admits that she “should have done more” to curb Jackson’s painkiller addiction.

“I should have done something and I didn’t. There is a number of people that died from addictions and in some way I was part of it,” she said about the singer’s death and for not doing more to help patients like him.

The late popstar’s elderly mom, Katherine, 92, and his brother Randy, 66 are particularly distressed over her comments.

“Debbie’s decision to speak to this show about what she knew about Dr Klein . . . has dumbfounded some of the older Jackson family members,” an anonymous insider told the Sun. “Debbie has not been this open with some of the brothers for sure, so for her to speak on a TV show is bewildering.”

Advertisement

Also Read Michael Jackson, who was held responsible for his own death, had 19 drug-related fake IDs Michael Jackson died in 2009 from an overdose of the drug...