Elnaaz Norouzi shooting for Kandahar with Ali Fazal in LA

  • Elnaaz Norouzi, a model and actress who created a significant impression in the first season of Sacred Games, is currently in Los Angeles.
  • Instead, she is in Los Angeles filming for her upcoming global project with actors Ali Fazal and Gerard Butler.
  • Kandahar is the name of their project.
Elnaaz Norouzi, a model and actress who created a significant impression in the first season of Sacred Games, is currently in Los Angeles. The “Jugjugg Jeeyo” actress, however, is not visiting the centre of Hollywood for a holiday. Instead, she is in Los Angeles filming for her upcoming global project with actors Ali Fazal and Gerard Butler. Kandahar is the name of their project.

Butler plays the lead in this thriller, which centres on a CIA agent operating in Afghanistan. Elnaaz was cast in this high-stakes thriller last year, and she recently took a flight to LA to finish some crucial scenes.

Elnaaz has shared numerous updates from her time in Los Angeles. While she posts videos and images of herself having a good time in Los Angeles on social media, her appearance for Kandahar and the photos she took on the set are kept a secret. a source revealed that “Elnaaz is very excited about her role in Kandahar. The film is based on a thriller concept and the film features multiple locations. Apart from getting to travel with the film, Elnaaz is most excited to feature with Gerard and Ali Fazal.”

The actress last appeared in Jugjugg Jeeyo and Om: The Battle Within in Bollywood.

