Elnaaz Norouzi shooting for Kandahar with Ali Fazal in LA

Elnaaz Norouzi, a model and actress who created a significant impression in the first season of Sacred Games, is currently in Los Angeles.

Instead, she is in Los Angeles filming for her upcoming global project with actors Ali Fazal and Gerard Butler.

Kandahar is the name of their project.

Advertisement

Elnaaz Norouzi, a model and actress who created a significant impression in the first season of Sacred Games, is currently in Los Angeles. The “Jugjugg Jeeyo” actress, however, is not visiting the centre of Hollywood for a holiday. Instead, she is in Los Angeles filming for her upcoming global project with actors Ali Fazal and Gerard Butler. Kandahar is the name of their project.

Also Read Elnaaz Norouzi is ‘very single’ and happy to talk about it You can find various videos on the actor-singer Elnaaz Norouzi's Instagram where...

Butler plays the lead in this thriller, which centres on a CIA agent operating in Afghanistan. Elnaaz was cast in this high-stakes thriller last year, and she recently took a flight to LA to finish some crucial scenes.

Elnaaz has shared numerous updates from her time in Los Angeles. While she posts videos and images of herself having a good time in Los Angeles on social media, her appearance for Kandahar and the photos she took on the set are kept a secret. a source revealed that “Elnaaz is very excited about her role in Kandahar. The film is based on a thriller concept and the film features multiple locations. Apart from getting to travel with the film, Elnaaz is most excited to feature with Gerard and Ali Fazal.”

Also Read Elnaaz Norouzi enliven fans by singing live on Instagram for the first time Elnaaz, whose debut song is going to be released, posted a humorous...

The actress last appeared in Jugjugg Jeeyo and Om: The Battle Within in Bollywood.