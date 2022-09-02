Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are moving in together

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are ready to start living together

Harry and Olivia have talked engagement, but they’re in no rush to get engaged.

Styles, who has always preferred women older than he is, is happy with Wilde and her children

Advertisement

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are ready to start living together after looking for a place of their own, but they are in “no rush” to get engaged.

The former One Direction singer, 28, and the actor-filmmaker, 38, have discussed moving their relationship to the next level, but they are not ready to do it right now.

An insider told, “Harry and Olivia have talked engagement, but they’re in no rush to get engaged.”

While the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker “wants children of his own one day,” he’s not aiming to “get married and have a family” anytime soon, according to the insider.

The couple is preparing to move in together, according to the outlet, because they “had been looking at property in London together and want to locate a house of their own in LA.”

Styles, who has “always preferred women older than he is,” is happy with Wilde and her children, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5, whom she has with ex Jason Sudeikis, according to a source.

Advertisement

In September 2020, the two met on the set of their film Don’t Worry Darling. They made their first public appearance as a couple in January 2021, when they attended a wedding together.

Also Read The most recent property purchase by Harry Styles sparks frenzy Harry Styles paid £8 million for mansion featured on Grand Designs. The...