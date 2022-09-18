Jacinda Ardern recalls Queen Elizabeth’s leadership and parenting advice

Jacinda Ardern is the prime minister of New Zealand.

The late Queen Elizabeth’s advised Jacinda Ardern.

The queen passed away on September 8 at the age of 96.

Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister of New Zealand, said the late Queen Elizabeth’s finest advise to her on becoming a leader and a mother was to “just get on with it.”

When Ardern gave birth to her daughter in 2018, she became the first woman in New Zealand history to give birth while in power. She was also pregnant when she first met the queen, and she is currently in London for the monarch’s burial on Monday.

One of the rare elected officials who has carried a child to term is 42-year-old Ardern.

Elizabeth, who was 25 years old and already had two children when she ascended to the throne in 1952, provided wise counsel because she had two more children while she was queen, according to Ardern.

“Benazir Bhutto and I come to mind when you consider leaders who have held that position. However, the queen came first. Ardern said on “Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg” that there were so few people to turn to “.

“Consequently, I asked her, “How did you manage?” The only thing she said was, “Well, you just get on with it.” And that was actually, in my opinion, the most accurate and greatest advise I could have received.

“Simply take each day as it comes, as she did. But because I can now understand what it takes to be a mother and a leader, I have so much respect for her.”

After celebrating 70 years of marriage with Prince Philip, who passed away in 2021, the queen herself spoke of the “blessings of home and family” during her Christmas address in 2017. Age 96, the queen passed away on September 8.

Over the course of her 70-year reign, her children, Charles, born in 1948, Anne, born in 1950, Andrew, born in 1960, and Edward, born in 1964, have recognized and honored her twin responsibilities as mother and monarch.

Andrew stated in a statement on Sunday, “Dear Mummy, Mother, Your Majesty, three in one.”

I will always treasure your love for a son, your compassion, your care, and your confidence, Mother of the Nation. Your devotion and personal service to our nation is exceptional and singular.

Following her coronation at the end of 1953, the queen and Prince Philip famously left for a six-month tour of the Commonwealth without their kids.

In an interview with media in 2002, the queen’s lone child, Princess Anne, rejected any claims made in the media that she was a distant mother.

“We may not have been overly demanding when we were kids because we were aware of the time constraints and obligations placed on mom as monarch in terms of the tasks she had to complete and the journeys she needed to make.

However, I don’t think any of us ever doubted that she loved us just like any other mother would have. (Reuters)

