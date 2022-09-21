Jennifer Garner once more shows off her diamond eternity band

The ex of Ben Affleck also modeled a name tag that said Jen Garner on the front of her sweater.

The Adam Project star was seen smiling as she showed off her new piece of jewellery.

Speculating to be given from her 44-year-old businessman John Miller.

Advertisement

Jennifer Garner once more attracted attention by wearing her diamond eternity band on her right hand, after her ex-husband Ben Affleck wed Jennifer Lopez.

The Adam Project actor could be seen beaming in photos acquired by Daily Mail taken Tuesday afternoon in Los Angeles as she displayed a new piece of jewellery that she may have received from her longtime partner, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.

On the front of her sweatshirt, the ex-girlfriend of Ben Affleck also wore a nametag that said Jen Garner.

Miller, a 44-year-old businessman, has been seeing the 50-year-old Alias actress for a long time.

It is still unclear if they are engaged or not because Garner maintains a strict level of secrecy regarding her personal life.

Affleck, her ex-boyfriend, wed Jennifer Lopez in late August.

Advertisement

Garner has consistently shown excessive support for her ex-husband Affleck.

Even though Affleck and the Hollywood all-American girl divorced in 2017 after 12 years of marriage, she has stood by his side for years.

Following their hasty Vegas chapel wedding last month, the former couple’s kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, were all present to see their dad say “I do.”

Also Read Jennifer Garner and John Miller will soon get married, insider Miller popped the question following her 50th birthday celebrations in April 2022....

Advertisement