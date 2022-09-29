Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial gets a dramatic adaptation

The six-week defamation trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has been turned into a movie.

The six-week defamation trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has been turned into a movie called Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial. The movie will show all the drama that surrounded the high-profile case, which ended in June with a verdict. A trailer for the movie came out before it came out, and it shows how crazy things got during the famous trial.

The Tubi original movie, which stars Mark Hapka and Megan Davis as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, will be streamed for free on Friday. Melissa Marty plays Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez, and Mary Carrig is Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft. Both of them are shown in the first trailer for the movie. In the trailer, you can see Hapka doodling in the courtroom while wearing Johnny Depp’s sunglasses look from the courtroom.

Here is the link to the trailer:

At one point, Davis’s Heard can be heard saying, “I’m so tired of this. I can’t keep doing it,” when they were out of the courtroom. The teaser also shows flashbacks of their relationship, including a scene where she asks him if he’s “jealous” of her co-star James Franco.

The trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard ended in Virginia on June 1, when a jury found Heard guilty of smearing Depp in an opinion piece she wrote in 2018 about domestic violence.

The actor was given more than USD 10 million in damages, and Heard was given USD 2 million for winning one of her three defamation counterclaims. Both of them are now trying to change the decisions. After he won the case, Depp wrote in a statement, “Six years later, the jury gave me my life back; Truth never perishes.”

