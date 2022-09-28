Juhi Chawla commits to plants trees on Ranbir Kapoor birthday

Juhi recently posted a photo on her Instagram account of Ranbir Kapoor, late great Lata Mangeshkar, and her late brother Bobby Chawla.

She paid a very touching tribute to Ranbir Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar, and her late brother Bobby Chawla.

Juhi recently appeared in the web series Hush Hush.

Advertisement

Juhi discussed Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan.Juhi recently published a photo on her Instagram account of Ranbir Kapoor, the late great Lata Mangeshkar, and her late brother Bobby Chawla.

Juhi Chawla paid a very touching tribute to Ranbir Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar, and her late brother Bobby Chawla. The actress, producer, and environmental activist frequently speaks out in favour of numerous social causes and environmental issues. She then went on social media today to share a glimpse of the same, promising to plant 1000 trees in honour of the occasion. It’s true what you just read!

Juhi recently posted a photo on her Instagram account of Ranbir Kapoor, the late great Lata Mangeshkar, and her late brother Bobby Chawla. “Aaj toh bahut special din hai … it’s the birthday of my dearest brother (pink heart emoji) ( late ) Bobby Chawla, it’s also (late) Lataji’s birthday (folded hands emoji), whose voice I loved and a lady I admired greatly ever since I was a little girl ….as well as the birthday of Ranbir (heart-eye emoji), whom I have seen since he was a young boy, and is one of the most wonderful actors on screen today !! . Aaj toh 1000 trees lagana banta hai ..!!!! (a slew of emojis).”

Also Read Juhi Chawla appreciates the star kids dedication to their work Juhi talked about how the youngsters end up becoming movie stars and...

Have a look:

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Juhi Chawla (@iamjuhichawla)

With regard to her professional endeavours, Juhi recently appeared in the web series Hush Hush alongside Soha Ali Khan, Shahana Goswami, Kritika Kamra, Karishma Tanna, and Ayesha Jhulka.

In contrast, Juhi discussed how she has watched a number of young actresses develop in front of her and said that they put in a lot of effort, just like everyone else, in an exclusive interview.

Advertisement

Juhi discussed Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Kiara Advani, the daughter of her childhood friend, and Varun Dhawan, the son of director David Dhawan, during the conversation. She stated, “Suhana and all have also grown up in front of us. It’s amazing to see them. Not just Suhana, there are so many of them. When I first shot with David ji in Swarg (1990), they (David’s sons actor Varun and director Rohit Dhawan) were kids. Now they have all become movie stars, so it’s just wonderful to see how talented they are.”

Also Read Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his birthday with fans Ranbir Kapoor marked his 40th birthday. His fans gathered outside his house...