Juhi Chawla appreciates the star kids dedication to their work

Juhi Chawla reminiscent about the “period of handwritten fan notes.”

  • Juhi talked about how the youngsters end up becoming movie stars and said that they put in a lot of effort, just like everyone else.
  • Juhi talked about her childhood friend’s daughter Kiara Advani in the interview before discussing the other ‘kids’ she observed mature.
  • The actor continued by expressing her admiration for the fact that these famous youngsters don’t take their fortune for granted.
Juhi Chawla has been in the entertainment business for almost 40 years. She has collaborated with many actors and filmmakers over the years and even witnessed their children grow up and break into the business. In a recent interview, Juhi talked about how the youngsters end up becoming movie stars and said that they put in a lot of effort, just like everyone else.

Juhi talked about her childhood friend’s daughter Kiara Advani in the interview before discussing the other ‘kids’ she observed mature. Such as Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and director David Dhawan’s son Varun Dhawan.

In an interview, Juhi said, “Suhana and all have also grown up in front of us. It’s amazing to see them. Not just Suhana, there are so many of them. When I first shot with David ji in Swarg (1990), they (David’s sons actor Varun and director Rohit Dhawan) were kids. Now they have all become movie stars, so it’s just wonderful to see how talented they are.”

The actor continued by expressing her admiration for the fact that these famous youngsters don’t take their fortune for granted. “All of them really work hard. None of them takes it lightly that I am a star kid so I’ll just arrive on sets and things will happen. A lot of them really work hard. It’s beautiful. But I can never say who is my favourite. All these kids I have seen growing up.”

Varun Dhawan made his screen debut in 2012 with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year. Since then, he has been in movies including October, JugJugg Jeeyo, and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, all of which have been commercially and critically successful. Suhana will make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, which also features Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of Boney and Sridevi, and Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan.

Currently making her OTT debut, Juhi can be seen in the suspense series Hush Hush on Prime Video. Soha Ali Khan, Shahana Goswami, Kritika Kamra, and Ayesha Jhulka are additional cast members on the Tanuja Chandra program. On September 22, streaming started.

 

