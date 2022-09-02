K-dramas to watch out for on Netflix in September

K-dramas have been quite popular now.

Netflix is a one-stop hub to watch all the latest and most famous k-dramas.

Below is the list of 4 k-drams to watch out for during September.

K-dramas have amassed a huge fan base in recent years. And this is no less. What the new month, new shows will hit the Netflix screens.

Here is s list of a few upcoming dramas that you might want to see during September:

Once Upon a Small Town

In Once Upon a Small Town, a veterinarian who unintentionally relocates to the country meets a police officer who is a very amiable local insider with lots of secrets.

The drama, which is based on a web book of the same name, will debut on September 5.

The Law Cafe

The upcoming romantic comedy, which stars Lee Seung Gi and Lee Se Young in the key roles, is based on the web novel “The Law Cafe.”

The protagonist of the story is Kim Jung Ho, a former prosecutor who has become a libertine landlord. Kim Jung Ho has a new tenant named Kim Yu Ri who is a lawyer by profession and who also establishes a “legal cafe” in his building.

On September 5, the show’s debut episode will air.

Mental Coach Jegal

A story of a national athlete named Jegal Gil who leaves sports after becoming embroiled in a scandal is told in Mental Coach Jegal, which is situated in a sporting environment. Jegal now works as a mental coach for other professional athletes.

Up until he meets Lee Yoo Mi, who comes for her mental coaching, everything is well. They end up confronting one other’s inner wounds.

On September 12, the first episode of the series will air.

Blind

The new thriller mystery focuses on the common people who unavoidably fall victim to horrible atrocities, as well as those who join the offenders by choosing to ignore the wrong.

The eagerly anticipated show will debut on September 16.

