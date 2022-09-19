Kangana Ranaut was called Indira Gandhi by uncles in childhood

Kangana Ranaut has disclosed that when she was a child, her uncles used to refer to her as Indira Gandhi.

She revealed childhood photos and claimed that her hairstyle reminded her of the former Indian prime minister.

Kangana is depicted in the first image wearing a school uniform and having very short hair.

Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut has disclosed that when she was a child, her uncles used to refer to her as Indira Gandhi. She revealed childhood photos and claimed that her hairstyle reminded her of the former Indian prime minister. Kangana is depicted in the first image wearing a school uniform and having very short hair. The second image shows the actor up close when she was younger and had short hair.

Also Read Kangana Ranaut replies to Anupam Kher’s mother liking PM Modi more than her sons Kangana Ranaut sends her good wishes to Anupam Kher's mother Dulari for...

Kangana shared the pics on her Instagram Stories and wrote, ” It’s uncanny growing up many of my relatives called me Indira Gandhi probably because of my hair style #emergency. I didn’t follow anyone’s hairstyle as a kid. I went to the village barber on my own and guided him to do a hair cut and that I it liked short… This inspired many jokes in the family especially all uncles from army background called me Indira Gandhi… #emergency.”

With the next movie Emergency, Kangana will make her directorial debut. In the movie, she also portrays the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Mahima Chaudhry, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and Vishak Nair all play significant parts in Emergency.

Also Read Kangana Ranaut compares herself to Indira Gandhi Kangana Ranaut, an actor, has talked about losing herself while embodying a...

Kangana informed her followers in a different Instagram post that she had finished working on half of Emergency and was on her way to Mathura. On Monday morning, she posted a photo of herself wearing traditional clothing. She wrote, “After completing almost fifty percent of Emergency, on my way to Mathura. Banke Bihari temple. It’s all Krishna.” She embellished her Instagram Stories post with a heart emoji.

Advertisement

In addition to Emergency, Kangana has a couple more projects in the works. Among them is the film Tejas by filmmaker Sarwesh Mewara, in which she plays an Indian Air Force pilot.