Kanye West and ex Irina Shayk reunite and share a nice moment

Irina Shayk and Kanye West ran into each other at London Fashion Week.

In a video, they can be seen hugging and laughing in a cordial way.

It’s been nearly a year since the former couple split up.

Advertisement

Irina Shayk and Kanye West recently reconnected after running into each other at London Fashion Week. In a video of the two of them chatting, they can be seen giving one other hugs and laughing in a cordial way. According to the video posted by Vogue on Monday, the founder of Yeezy was welcoming numerous models backstage when he also gave Shayk a hug.

Irina can be seen in the video telling the rapper, “I got you!” while laughing before he moves on to speak with Bella Hadid, Stella Maxwell, Erykah Badu, and creative director Riccardo Tisci. Shayk looked lovely in a black, velvet dress and mesh gloves as she prepared to enter the performance. Kanye was also spotted sporting a black leather jacket, matching leather pants, a sweatshirt, and embroidered flip-flops to look as stylish as possible.

Nearly a year after the former couple’s breakup in July 2021, Kanye and Irina last spoke. When the couple was spotted in Provence, France in June of that year to celebrate West’s 44th birthday, romance speculations started to circulate. Despite the fact that sources claimed they split up after two months.

A Page Six source had spoken about their relationship and said, “She likes him as a friend, but doesn’t want a relationship with him. She doesn’t want the association that they are dating” to be making headlines. Following Shayk, West went on to date Julia Fox and later also Chaney Jones. Recently, the rapper sparked romance rumours with Candice Swanepoel. In the meantime, West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian recently spoke about being happily single.

Also Read ‘I lost my queen too,’ Kanye West tells people of UK in his IG post The rapper shared a picture of Kim Kardashian on his Instagram without...