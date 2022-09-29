Advertisement
  • Karan Johar was invited to the Koffee With Karan Awards jury.
  • He addressed criticism of him name-dropping Alia Bhatt a lot.
  • The jury included Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila, Danish Sait, and Niharika NM.
Karan Johar addressed criticism about him name-dropping Alia Bhatt on almost every episode of Koffee With Karan 7.

The closing episode of Koffee With Karan season 7 featured an invitation from Karan Johar to the Koffee With Karan Awards jury, which included Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila, Danish Sait, and Niharika NM.

Karan Johar was ridiculed by the jury members, who also addressed all of his season’s criticisms. If people feel that he talks about Alia Bhatt a lot on the show, Karan Johar enquired.

Additionally, he mentioned that Alia had ordered him to stop mentioning her on Koffee With Karan.

During the episode, Karan Johar asked, “First thing, they say I talk a lot about Alia Bhatt, do I?” to which Kusha Kapila replied, “There is chatter online.” Tanmay Bhat was quick to joke about it, and he said, “Listen Karan, she’s pregnant you got a new person to launch, we get it,” and everyone was left in splits. Karan Johar then added that Alia herself has talked to him about it, and has asked him to stop talking about her on the show.

“I have to be very aware because honestly Alia and I had a chat about this. She’s like, ‘Karan, I don’t want to sound ungrateful but you have to stop talking about me’. I’m like okay it has come from the horse’s mouth herself so I have to shut the f*** up about it,” said Karan.

Everyone pointed out that he was wearing an Italian-themed jacket that had Alia’s name inscribed on it after Karan stated that he was wearing one. Later, when the episode starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh won the Best Episode Award, Karan called Alia.

When he mentioned being criticized for taking her name, Alia jokingly said, “Karan, basically you can never take my name ever again, you have to swear. Just say mean things about me from now on.”

Karan then asked her, “Should we have a mock fight, Alia? Like a Twitter fight?” Alia laughed and replied, “Yeah let’s have a fallout.”

