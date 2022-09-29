Ranveer Singh set to replace Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Don 3’

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly play major roles in the third chapter of the popular franchise.

Ranveer Singh will appear in a longer cameo.

Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar is writing the script for the upcoming instalment.

Ranveer Singh won’t be playing SRK’s part in the movie; instead, he’ll play a special role in boosting its popularity, Contrary to rumours on social media.

When filmmaker Farhan Akhtar disclosed that he is writing the script for Don 3, Bollywood fans went into a frenzy on social media.

The cast of the eagerly anticipated movie has, however, been the subject of a lot of speculative discussion.

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly play major roles in the third chapter of the popular franchise, with Ranveer Singh appearing in a longer cameo.

A source revealed to, “Farhan had an ambitious idea of getting Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan together in the third installment. Interestingly, Bachchan was the lead in the original Don (1978). It had a different ending and showed the good-natured Vijay surviving and Don dying, while SRK’s version showed vice versa. Hence, it’s not clear whether or not Big B was supposed to play the role from the original version. However, Farhan definitely had thought of casting Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3.”

The actor of Bajirao Mastani, who is currently the biggest young celebrity in Bollywood, is getting a special part that Farhan is currently writing. Fans are undoubtedly eagerly anticipating the movie’s official announcement.