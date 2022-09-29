Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ranveer Singh set to replace Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Don 3’

Ranveer Singh set to replace Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Don 3’

Articles
Advertisement
Ranveer Singh set to replace Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Don 3’

Ranveer Singh set to replace Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Don 3’

Advertisement
  • Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly play major roles in the third chapter of the popular franchise.
  • Ranveer Singh will appear in a longer cameo.
  • Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar is writing the script for the upcoming instalment.
Advertisement

Ranveer Singh won’t be playing SRK’s part in the movie; instead, he’ll play a special role in boosting its popularity, Contrary to rumours on social media.

When filmmaker Farhan Akhtar disclosed that he is writing the script for Don 3, Bollywood fans went into a frenzy on social media.

The cast of the eagerly anticipated movie has, however, been the subject of a lot of speculative discussion.

Also Read

Rashmika Mandanna and Salman Khan dances on Saami Saami Song
Rashmika Mandanna and Salman Khan dances on Saami Saami Song

Rashmika Mandanna is known for her dance in Saami Saami from the...

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly play major roles in the third chapter of the popular franchise, with Ranveer Singh appearing in a longer cameo.

A source revealed to, “Farhan had an ambitious idea of getting Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan together in the third installment. Interestingly, Bachchan was the lead in the original Don (1978). It had a different ending and showed the good-natured Vijay surviving and Don dying, while SRK’s version showed vice versa. Hence, it’s not clear whether or not Big B was supposed to play the role from the original version. However, Farhan definitely had thought of casting Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to part ways, amid separation rumours
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to part ways, amid separation rumours

Ranveer Singh said he has a lot of respect for Deepika Padukone....

The actor of Bajirao Mastani, who is currently the biggest young celebrity in Bollywood, is getting a special part that Farhan is currently writing. Fans are undoubtedly eagerly anticipating the movie’s official announcement.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Jeremy Renner posts a photo from his hospital bed and claims he is
Jeremy Renner posts a photo from his hospital bed and claims he is "messed up"
Ken Doll performs Umrah, see pictures
Ken Doll performs Umrah, see pictures
Kim Kardashian displays her raw hair
Kim Kardashian displays her raw hair
Khloé Kardashian says her bangs changed her face looks
Khloé Kardashian says her bangs changed her face looks
Amna Ilyas looks pretty in new alluring photos
Amna Ilyas looks pretty in new alluring photos
Pakistani cricketer Shan Masood is all set to tie the knot on this date
Pakistani cricketer Shan Masood is all set to tie the knot on this date
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story