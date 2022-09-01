Karan Johar reveals he sent Shanaya to talk to Tiger Shroff at his bash

So far, Koffee With Karan Season 7 has been a lot of fun. We’ve witnessed numerous B-town visitors dole out piping-hot rumours over the past two weeks, and we can’t get enough! Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon graced the prized sofa on the most recent episode, and the two shared some intriguing secrets.

Tiger Shroff was among the first guests to arrive at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party, and Karan Johar said during the programme that he tried to play “matchmaker” for the Heropanti actor.

Tiger Shroff attended his birthday party at 9 o’clock sharp and left a half-hour later, according to Karan Johar. He said that he had sent Shanaya Kapoor to speak with Tiger in an effort to persuade him to stay at the party longer.

“I tried to do matchmaking at my party and the next person who walked in was Shanaya Kapoor and I was like, ‘talk to him!’. Tiger and Shanaya were just standing on that bar stool and looking at each other and making some very polite conversation. After 10 minutes, she came to me and said, ‘I think he’s really bored of me’,” said KJo.

While Shanaya felt that Tiger may have been bored of her, the latter revealed that he wasn’t bored and actually thought Shanaya was pretty cool! Tiger said, “I thought I was being very friendly and candid and cool. God, I feel so bad now. I was doing my best.” When Kriti asked Tiger if he thought Shanaya was boring, the actor replied, “Not at all! She’s very cool, chill and sorted.”

In the Vikas Bahl-directed film Ganapath: Part One, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, who had previously made their Bollywood debut with Heropanti, will once more share screen time.

The movie is slated for release on December 23, 2022. Kriti will also appear in the films Bhediya, Shehzada, and Adipurush. Bhediya stars Varun Dhawan, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh.

Tiger is also developing Shashank Khaitan’s Screw Dheela and Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.