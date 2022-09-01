Advertisement
Articles
  • Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli exchanged vows in Italy on December 11, 2017.
  • In addition, Anushka and Virat have been each other’s strongest supporters, as evidenced by their social media posts.
  • Anushka and Virat recently got back together for a project shoot.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli exchanged vows in Italy on December 11, 2017. The pair frequently shows how like they are to us, giving us major goals.

They got married in a small ceremony in Italy in 2017 and have been enjoying one other’s company ever since. Fans adore everything about them, including their social media posts, photos, and romantic gestures, and they frequently achieve their relationship goals. In addition, Anushka and Virat have been each other’s strongest supporters, as evidenced by their social media posts.

In Team India’s second game of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday against Hong Kong at the Dubai International Stadium, Virat Kohli struck his 31st T20I fifty. Soon after, Anushka Sharma reposted a picture showing Virat scoring fifty during the game on her Instagram story.

She posted a photo of the cricketer and tagged her spouse with a heart emoji. Along with Anushka, Virat received accolades for his performance from supporters and fellow cricketers in India.

Anushka and Virat recently got back together for a project shoot. They both appeared to be dressed alike and posed as rock stars.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Hai actress shared the images with the caption, “Always wanted to start a band with a cute boy.”

Anushka is preparing to make a comeback with her film Chakda ‘Xpress in the meantime. Anushka most recently appeared with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 film Zero.

Jhulan Goswami, an Indian women cricket player, will be portrayed by the actress. It is produced by Karnesh Ssharma’s Clean Slate Filmz and directed by Prosit Roy.

Her debut film following the birth of her baby Vamika, whom she and her husband Virat Kohli welcomed into the world in 2021, is Chakda ‘Xpress.

