Karan Johar reveals how he handles hate online

Karan Johar opened up about his mental health on his chat show Koffee With Karan.

He had previously sought counselling and battled anxiety issues.

Karan Johar revealed that he has built a think skin over the years and now it doesn’t really bother him the way people think it should.

The controversial chat show Koffee With Karan’s final episode of the seventh season debuted today, and Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila, Danish Sait, and Nikarika NM, who served as judges, were there.

The four jury members had a fun and amusing conversation with Karan Johar regarding all the internet discussion around the show. All the complaints that viewers had regarding the broadcast were thoroughly examined and resolved.

Given that popular people typically face a lot of hate and criticism, Karan Johar was asked to provide an update on his mental health amid all the humorous banter.

He said, “When I read stuff that is completely putrid, awful; They come down to even abusing my kids; Those are the times when I’m like you can say whatever you want about me, my sexuality or about all the conspiracy theories they have that are really down and dirty. It really doesn’t bother me.”

The first time Karan actually opened up to his doctor was five years ago, when he admitted that he had previously sought counselling and battled anxiety issues.

According to Karan’s psychologist, he has been burying things deep inside and will eventually become an issue again in the future.

When Karan opened out on his show about something so personal, the four jury members hugged him.

On its respective OTT platform, Koffee With Karan has been renewed for a season 8 run. The programme consistently held the top spot on its platform for close to three months.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra, is his upcoming film that he will be directing.

He will start production on an action movie soon after the release of his next movie.