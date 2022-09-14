Kareena Kapoor Khan excited for Soha Ali Khan’s crime thriller

The trailer for the criminal thriller Hush Hush, starring Soha Ali Khan and Juhi Chawla, was released.

Shahana Goswami, Kritika Kamra, Karishma Tanna, Ayesha Jhulka, and other actors are included in the dramatic drama.

Everyone has noticed and expressed their admiration for the trailer.

The trailer is now available! ‘#HushHush On Prime, September 22.’ The thriller’s plot centres around a group of women whose lives are upended when an unforeseen incident puts to light secrets from their past and threatens them. Soha was most recently spotted in Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. Lara Dutta and Kritika Kamra also appear.

Soha Ali Khan:

Soha was last seen in Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, which also starred Naseeruddin Shah, Raghubir Yadav and Anya Singh.

Kareena Kapoor’s work front:



The actress was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan. She will be seen next in Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller. The film is based on the Japanese novel ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’. The film will be released on an OTT platform. She will also collaborate with Rhea Kapoor again.