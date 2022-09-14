Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor Khan excited for Soha Ali Khan’s crime thriller

Kareena Kapoor Khan excited for Soha Ali Khan’s crime thriller

Articles
Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor Khan excited for Soha Ali Khan’s crime thriller

Kareena Kapoor Khan excited for Soha Ali Khan’s crime thriller

Advertisement
  • The trailer for the criminal thriller Hush Hush, starring Soha Ali Khan and Juhi Chawla, was released.
  • Shahana Goswami, Kritika Kamra, Karishma Tanna, Ayesha Jhulka, and other actors are included in the dramatic drama.
  • Everyone has noticed and expressed their admiration for the trailer.
Advertisement

The trailer for the criminal thriller Hush Hush, starring Soha Ali Khan and Juhi Chawla, was released. Shahana Goswami, Kritika Kamra, Karishma Tanna, Ayesha Jhulka, and other actors are included in the dramatic drama. Everyone has noticed and expressed their admiration for the trailer. The teaser was also posted by Kareena Kapoor Khan on her Instagram stories, along with the caption “Looks extremely exciting.” Tanuja Chandra is in charge of directing the seven-episode thriller. The streaming will start on September 22.

The trailer is now available! ‘#HushHush On Prime, September 22.’ The thriller’s plot centres around a group of women whose lives are upended when an unforeseen incident puts to light secrets from their past and threatens them. Soha was most recently spotted in Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. Lara Dutta and Kritika Kamra also appear.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Soha Ali Khan:
Soha was last seen in Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, which also starred Naseeruddin Shah, Raghubir Yadav and Anya Singh.

Kareena Kapoor’s work front:

Advertisement
The actress was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan. She will be seen next in Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller. The film is based on the Japanese novel ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’. The film will be released on an OTT platform. She will also collaborate with Rhea Kapoor again.

Also Read

Kareena Kapoor Khan collaborates with Neetu Kapoor for a project
Kareena Kapoor Khan collaborates with Neetu Kapoor for a project

Kareena Kapoor Khan, an actress who is constantly working and traveling, has...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kim Kardashian dazzles in a silver sequin outfit for christmas eve
Kim Kardashian dazzles in a silver sequin outfit for christmas eve
“Top Gun: Maverick
“Top Gun: Maverick" shows a beach football scene in a loop
Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor at family's annual Christmas brunch
Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor at family's annual Christmas brunch
Archbishop having terrible nightmares about King Charles III
Archbishop having terrible nightmares about King Charles III
Tunisha Sharma's post-mortem report reveals her cause of death
Tunisha Sharma's post-mortem report reveals her cause of death
Jenna Bush Hager didn't want her children to write christmas wishlist this year
Jenna Bush Hager didn't want her children to write christmas wishlist this year
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story