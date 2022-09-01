Rumours that Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were dating while Love Aaj Kal was being made.

Neither Kartik nor Sara acknowledged their relationship for a very long time.

Kartik finally responded to Karan Johar’s questions on Koffee With Karan.

Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan make for an incredible on-screen pair, and their film Love Aaj Kal is a testimony to that.

According to rumours, Sara and Kartik were dating while the movie was being made but broke up before it was released. For a very long time, neither Sara nor Kartik acknowledged their relationship. However, during a recent episode of Koffee With Karan, Sara acknowledged dating Kartik, which caused things to alter.

Also Read Anushka Sharma is all hearts as Virat Kohli scores his first fifty against Hong Kong Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli exchanged vows in Italy on December 11,...

Kartik was challenged for previously lying about his relationship status during a recent interview, and the actor at long last responded!

Kartik has frequently claimed in the past that he doesn’t have time for romances since he is so in love with his career.

In contrast, he was informed in an interview that “the chatter on Koffee With Karan” proves the opposite. Kartik responded, “Mai pichle sava saal se single hoon, baaki mujhe kuch nahi pataa (I have been single since the last 1.25 years, I don’t know about anything else)” when asked if he had been lying.

Advertisement

However, he then changed his statement and said that he has been single for the past 1 year. “I have been single for the past 1 year. I am not reducing the time period slowly…it just was not precise.” When further asked if his work is his relationship now, he clarified, “Aisa nahi hai, lekin I am single. That’s about it.”

Also Read Amitabh Bachchan returns to work after testing Covid ‘negative last night’ Amitabh Bachchan has healed and is back at work, After spending nine...

Meanwhile, on Koffee With Karan 7, Karan Johar pointed out to Sara that she manifested her relationship with Kartik Aaryan, to which she said ‘Yes’, finally confirming that she had dated Kartik. “Last time you were on this couch, you made a public announcement that you wanted to date Kartik Aaryan and that did happen,” said Karan.

Sara Ali Khan’s next acting roles will be in Gaslight opposite Vikrant Massey and an untitled movie with Vicky Kaushal.

Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India, and Satyaprem Ki Katha are among the projects Kartik Aaryan is currently working on.