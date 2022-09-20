Kate and William ‘couldn’t risk bringing’ Prince Louis to the burial

Kate Middleton and Prince William did not bring Prince Louis to his ‘gran gan’ Queen Elizabeth II’s burial due to his cheeky behaviour.

Royals supporters flooded social media with conjecture over the decision, blaming the four-year-old royal’s viral photo.

Kate Middleton and Prince William did not bring Prince Louis to his ‘gran gan’ Queen Elizabeth II’s burial due to his cheeky behaviour. According to royal admirers.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, together with their two elder children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, attended the royal burial of Britain’s longest-serving monarch on Monday.

Fans did, however, miss the royal couple’s youngest child, who was left at home for the solemn occasion.

During the Platinum Jubilee at Buckingham Palace, Prince Louis was seen making a variety of naughty gestures, including sticking his tongue out.

"People thinking Prince Louis isn't there because he's too young. The real reason: High chance of chaos," one fan quoted. "Prince Louis would have caused absolute chaos if he was brought to the funeral, and he would have probably gone viral like this," another stated. A third joked, "You just know they put the Emoji Movie on channel 5 for Prince Louis cos they couldn't risk bringing him along to the funeral [sic]." "Prince Louis would have been a riot at that funeral," a fourth added.

