Katrina Kaif says on KWK, Vicky Kaushal was never on her “radar”

Katrina Kaif will appear on the tenth episode of Koffee With Karan 7.

She will be joined by co-stars Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

The trio will discuss bromance, love interests and suhaag raat.

Katrina Kaif is good to go to show up on the 10th episode of Karan Johar’s talk show, Koffee With Karan 7, alongside her Phone Bhoot co-stars Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

It will debut on September eighth, at 12 am, solely on Disney+ Hotstar.

This denotes the season’s most memorable triplet, the three turn up the intensity as they examine manly relationship, love interests, and the idea of suhaag raat.

During the episode, Katrina additionally at long last let the cat out of the bag on her relationship with Vicky Kaushal.

The Sooryavanshi entertainer made a stunning disclosure and said that Vicky was never on her ‘radar’.

Katrina said: “I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over!”

Further, calling her relationship ‘unforeseen and suddenly’, the entertainer shared,“It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal.”

Meanwhile, Vicky recently showed up on Koffee with Karan this season with Sidharth Malhotra.

Katrina and Vicky secured the bunch on December 9, last year at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan, and overwhelmed virtual entertainment with their fantastic photographs from the wedding and pre-wedding celebrations.

Before their wedding, they had never spoken about their relationship freely.

In the interim, on the work front, both Vicky and Katrina have a fascinating line-up of movies. He will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera.

He additionally has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-named film with Sara Ali Khan. Then, Vicky will highlight in Sam Bahadur and Anand Tiwari’s untitled next.

Katrina, then again, aside from Phone Bhoot, will star next in Merry Christmas, Tiger 3 inverse Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa close by Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

