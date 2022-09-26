Kim Kardashian exudes class in leopard Dolce & Gabbana dress

The 41-year-old walked the runway at Milan Fashion Week in a stunning silver outfit.

A new glam statement from the Dolce & Gabbana collection that Kim Kardashian debuted this weekend at the Milan Fashion Week after party has gone viral on the internet.

The 41-year-old Kardashians star was seen departing for dinner following the memorable performance in Italy. She wore the chic, seductive leopard print costume from her previous performance, and the internet is still fawning over it.

Kim, who grabbed attention with her stunning runway appearance at fashion week this year, wore a leopard print corset by Dolce & Gabbana with matching leggings, boots, and a long coat.

The founder of SKIMS smiled for the photographers waiting outside as she arrived for a family dinner outing, letting her blonde hair down in a Marilyn Monroe-inspired style.

During the most recent outing, she was also seen giggling with her daughter North West.

At the big event, Kim has been pushing collaboration with the company.

Her mother Kris Jenner, sister Khloe Kardashian, and children North, 9, Saint, 6, and Chicago, 4, were among the family members that helped her.

Fans were astounded when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star walked down the runway at the D&G presentation wearing a glittering silver attire.

