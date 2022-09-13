Advertisement
date 2022-09-13
King Charles is suspicious that Meghan will discuss Queen’s death in her Podcast

Articles
King Charles III’s relative defends Meghan Markle and accuses royal family

  • Meghan Markle declared that she would stop releasing new episodes of Archetypes.
  • King Charles III has been informed about Meghan’s podcast.
  • Meghan Markle’s podcast is scheduled for Sept. 20, the day after the Queen’s state burial.
According to the podcast’s description on Spotify, Meghan Markle declared that she would stop releasing new episodes of Archetypes in the wake of the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth.

However, King Charles III of England has voiced his worries that the Duchess of Sussex would talk about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on her Spotify podcast.

The next episode of Markle’s contentious Archetypes podcast is scheduled for Sept. 20, the day following the Queen’s state burial at Westminster Abbey in Central London, according to the most recent reports.

The possibility of a new episode might be the first interview given by a member of the royal family following Queen Elizabeth’s passing. King Charles III has been informed about Meghan’s podcast.

Make no mistake, the source continued, “It’s the last thing The King needs to be thinking about right now, but it’s a very severe problem. The King does not want the Duchess of Sussex to talk about the interactions between the family members or the events leading up to this solemn moment.

According to an informant, Prince Harry has been instructed by King Charles to “persuade Meghan to cease the podcast once and for all.”

Another source claimed that the current monarch is “extremely anxious” that Meghan “would not realize the severity of the issue.”

The insider claimed that Meghan had never been had to sign anything that would have prevented her from speaking, and that King Charles was aware of this. He is aware that Meghan is unwavering in her conviction that she, and not the family, is in charge of what she publicly says.

Harry and Meghan were reunited with the royal family on Saturday and joined William and Kate Middleton, the newly crowned Prince and Princess of Wales, for a tour of Windsor Castle.

