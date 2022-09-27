King Charles Updates Royal Family’s Social Media Mourning Ends

The Royal Family has updated their social media profiles to reflect the new sovereign and Queen Consort.

Charles, 73, succeeded his mother as monarch when she died on Sept. 8.

His Majesty’s official accession photograph was taken in May 2020 at the Balmoral War Memorial.

Advertisement

King Charles III and Queen Camilla, a new era has begun.

The profile photos for the Royal Family’s Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook profiles were updated on Tuesday to reflect the new sovereign and Queen Consort. Charles, 73, instantly succeeded his mother as queen when she died “peacefully” on Sept. 8 at the age of 96.

The new photograph, carefully selected, shows the pair facing straight ahead, the King’s military decorations prominently displayed. The photograph was shot in May 2020 at the Balmoral War Memorial in Scotland, on the 75th anniversary of VE Day, when the Allied Forces accepted Nazi Germany’s surrender, signalling the beginning of the end of World War II.

The profile picture of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram and Twitter accounts, which is currently used by Prince William and Kate Middleton, has also been modified.

Also Read Prince Andrew is King Charles’ “dogwalker” Rumours suggest Prince Andrew will care for Queen Elizabeth's two Welsh corgis....

Advertisement

The casual photograph shows the senior royals, both 40, laughing together on Ireland’s cliffs a few years ago. It’s the same picture that was previously used as their Duke and Duchess of Cambridge page’s avatar.

The Royal Family also published a touching message on the formal conclusion of Royal Mourning on Tuesday, along with one of Queen Elizabeth’s official accession images from 1952.

The period of Royal Mourning following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has now ended. This account will continue to reflect the work of The King, The Queen Consort and other members of The Royal Family, as well as remembering the life and work of Queen Elizabeth. pic.twitter.com/BKx9wUtRF8 Advertisement — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 27, 2022

“The period of Royal Mourning following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has now ended,” the statement said. “This account will continue to reflect the work of The King, The Queen Consort and other members of The Royal Family, as well as remembering the life and work of Queen Elizabeth.”

Though national mourning for the late queen concluded on September 20, her family remained in mourning for the seven days that followed her official burial last Monday, as the King had requested. According to Buckingham Palace, members of the Royal Household Staff, connected representatives, and soldiers with ceremonial tasks also recognised this time of grievance.

Flags above royal homes such as Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle were hoisted to the full mast for the first time since Queen Elizabeth died at 8 a.m. local time Tuesday. The move signals the beginning of a return to routine.

Also Read King Charles elevates Princess Beatrice amid Prince Andrew feud Princess Beatrice was promoted to Counsellor of State by her uncle, King...