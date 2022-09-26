Advertisement
Edition: English
Matthew McConaughey is eager to enter the presidential race

  • Matthew McConaughey is eager to enter the presidential race.
  • It is his destiny, not his choice.
  • The Interstellar actor told Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff that he would “consider it in the future.
Actor Matthew McConaughey is eager to enter the presidential race because it is his destiny, not his choice.

The Oscar-winning actor reportedly said to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff during a speech at a technology conference in the San Francisco Bay Area that he would “consider it in the future, I’d be arrogant not to” run for president.

The actor added: “If I got into any form of politics, I’d be remiss not to also go in as an artist and a storyteller, help put a narrative together.”

“You’re the CEO of a state and a nation, a lot of compartmentalization and choices to be made. They scare me, but I’m not afraid of ’em.”

The Interstellar actor claimed that destiny rather than free will determines whether or not he enters politics.

Mr. McConaughey said: “If [running for president] happened to me, I would be pulled into it.”

“If I’m living right, which I’m trying to, we get pulled into things … it’s inevitable. I didn’t choose it, it chose me.”

