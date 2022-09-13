Meghan Markle removes hurtful material from her podcast after queen’s death

Meghan Markle and her staff are reportedly reviewing podcast episodes.

She stated that her podcast series would be suspended.

Meghan may be attempting to stay out of problems with the Royal Family right now.

Advertisement

Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan Markle and her staff are reportedly reviewing podcast episodes to edit out offensive material for upcoming episodes.

On September 13, the Duchess of Sussex stated that her podcast series would be suspended during the time of national mourning.

According to royal analyst Neil Sean, the Suits alum may be attempting to stay out of problems with the Royal Family right now.

On his YouTube channel, he stated that “there’s a lot of work going on behind the scenes on the remaining episodes.”

“We are aware that there are already four finished projects in the can. However, a reliable source claims that they are carefully reviewing each one to ensure that there are no offensive or nasty remarks or anything else that can trigger another exploding time bomb.

You may interpret this in one of two ways, Is Meghan altering her mind in an effort to reintegrate into the family she left behind? Or perhaps she is second guessing herself because she doesn’t want to stir up any more controversy. “Neil continued.

Advertisement

The three episodes of her podcast that have been made available have revealed some of Meghan’s secrets about her time as a royal.

Also Read Why Prince Harry & Meghan Markle joined Prince William & Kate Middleton at tributes for Queen Prince Harry & Meghan Markle joined Prince William & Kate Middleton at...