Milind Soman wishes wife Ankita Konwar on her birthday

  • On the occasion of his wife Ankita Konwar’s birthday, Milind Soman sent her greetings.
  • As they posed together at a height of 17,000 feet above sea level, he also showed her the photos he had taken.
  • They went to the Kongmaru La pass in Ladakh, as suggested by Milind in the caption of his special birthday post.
On the occasion of his wife Ankita Konwar’s birthday, Milind Soman sent her greetings. As they posed together at a height of 17,000 feet above sea level, he also showed her the photos he had taken. They went to the Kongmaru La pass in Ladakh, as suggested by Milind in the caption of his special birthday post.

In addition to wearing a jacket and pants for the photos, Milind wore an Assamese gamusha. In the photos, Ankita was dressed in a yellow jacket and blue bottoms. In one of the photos, they were holding hands, while in another, Milind was sitting with his arms around her knees and Ankita Konwar was standing close.
He shared the pictures and wrote, “My sweetheart, I know you had a Happy Birthday yesterday, I was there !!! And what an amazing and beautiful start to your new year at 17000ft above sea level I love you more every year Wishing that all the good and wonderful things that you have dreamt of, come true, you are the best #staycrazy #kongmarula.” She replied, “17000 feet is even better with you.”

Ankita previously spoke about her initial encounter with Milind. She met him while she was mourning the unfortunate loss of her partner in the foyer of a hotel in Chennai. She was hesitant to fall in love with him again, but she kept in touch with him, and they ended up dating for another five years. Soon after, in 2018, Milind and Ankita were wed. After having a conventional wedding in Alibaug, they exchanged vows barefoot next to a waterfall in Spain.

Milind will soon be seen in Kangana Ranaut’s ambitious film Emergency as Sam Manekshaw. In the movie that she is also directing, she portrays former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

