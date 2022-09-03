Mumtaz on people blaming the SO in cricketers performance

The most recent Bollywood star to receive online criticism is Athiya Shetty, the daughter of Suniel Shetty.

The most recent Bollywood star to receive online criticism is Athiya Shetty, the daughter of Suniel Shetty. The cricketer KL Rahul, the actor’s partner, was lately the target of jokes following his subpar performance in the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan. Anushka Sharma was formerly the one who frequently dealt with comparable circumstances for Virat Kohli’s professional front.

Mumtaz talked about it and stated that seasoned actors like Sharmila Tagore, who dated Mansoor, had never encountered anything like that. “Neither Sharmila Tagore nor Reena Roy from my times got any flak if and when Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Mohsin Khan failed. But that’s not simply because Twitter, Facebook and Instagram didn’t exist but also because woh zamaana kuch aur tha, sab badal gaya hai, mauhol aaj kitna alag hai (Those times were different, Everything has changed now).”

Anushka responded to accusations made against her in 2019, including those who criticised her and questioned Virat Kohli’s performance. In a strong statement, she said, “I have stayed quiet through all the times I was blamed for the performance of my then boyfriend, now husband Virat and continue to take the blame for the most baseless things involving Indian cricket. I kept quiet then.”

“Today. I have decided to speak up because someone’s silence cannot be taken as their weakness. I am not and will not be a pawn to be used by anyone’s thoughts or beliefs or agendas and next time you want to use my name to discredit someone or the board or even my husband, do it with facts and proof & leave me OUT of it,” she reasoned about breaking her silence for once and all.

