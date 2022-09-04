Neetu Kapoor posted a goofy photo with Rishi Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor expresses her loss for late actor Rishi Kapoor
Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor's love story was nothing short of a...
Rishi Kapoor passed away in 2020, leaving behind an unmatched and unrivalled legacy. His untimely death shocked the nation, especially his family, fans, and well-wishers. For two years, the Khel Khel Mein actor battled Leukaemia (blood cancer).
He died at Mumbai’s Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. He was receiving treatment in New York before returning to India. Rishi Kapoor celebrated his 70th birthday today, and his wife, actress Neetu Kapoor, paid tribute to her late husband on social media.
Neetu posted a silly photo of herself with Rishi, “Happy birthday,” with a red heart emoji. In the picture, the late actor is seen wearing a unique colourful glass while his wife holds his face as they gleefully pose for the camera. The husband and wife were also seen wearing matching black suits. Soni Razdan and fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania both tweeted red love emojis in response to the special honour.
See Neetu’s tribute to Rishi Kapoor:
Many Bollywood films starred Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor together, including Kabhi Kabhie, Khel Khel Mein, Doosra Aadmi, Dhan Daulat, Rafoo Chakkar, Zinda Dil, and Amar Akbar and Anthony. They have recently appeared in Love Aaj Kal (2009), Do Dooni Chaar (2010), and Besharam (2013).
