Netflix Ana de Armas defends film’s erotic moments in “Blonde”.

Blonde on Netflix has drawn a lot of controversy due to its graphic sexually explicit content. In an interview Ana de Armas, who portrays the renowned Marilyn Monroe in the film, defended those moments.

The film is an adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ fictional Marilyn Monroe biography of the same name.

Armas said, “It’s harder for people to watch [those scenes] than for me to make them, because I understood what I was doing and I felt very protected and safe,”

“I didn’t feel exploited because I was in control. I made that decision. I knew what the movie I was doing. I trusted my director. I felt like I was in a safe environment. We had hundreds of conversations about these scenes. Everyone felt a deep respect for the movie we were making. And in that sense, I had no fear. I didn’t feel uncomfortable at all, even though they were really hard scenes.”

De Armas is topless for a considerable amount of the Andrew Dominik-directed movie’s over three-hour runtime. In addition, it contains a number of upsetting scenes, such as sexual assault and forced abortions, as well as one in which Monroe engages in oral sex with President John F. Kennedy. The actress from Deep Water, however, was very clear that she always felt secure with the director and the intimacy coordinator on set.

Only two takes were actually made of that sequence, she said. “We always had an intimacy coordinator with us, and she was great. However, I wouldn’t even claim that certain scenes were more challenging than others. It was only a portion of a larger narrative. I was quite certain about the shot’s composition. I was very aware of what would be seen and what would not be seen, and it felt correct to respond accordingly.

Advertisement

Next Story