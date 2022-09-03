Pink Venom by BLACKPINK reaches another milestone on the UK iTunes chart

BLACKPINK’s pre-release song Pink Venom successfully maintained its position in the top 40 of the Official Singles Chart UK iTunes.

The K-pop girl group’s single Pink Venom has become the first-ever music video without a featured artist to reach two weeks in the chart’s top 40.

Pink Venom held steady at No. 37 during the first week of September after debuting at No 22 the previous week.

Advertisement

With its intense music video Pink Venom, BLACKPINK is setting new records all around the United Kingdom.

According to the United Kingdom’s Official Charts, Pink Venom, BLACKPINK’s pre-release song, successfully maintained its position in the top 40 of the Official Singles Chart UK iTunes for the second consecutive week on September 3, according to AllKPOP.

After making its debut at No. 22 the week before, Pink Venom remained stable at No. 37 during the first week of September.

Pink Venom by the K-pop girl group is the first song without a featured artist to spend two weeks in the top 40 on the Official Singles Chart.

In the past, BLACKPINK had accomplished this milestone with the music videos Kiss and Make Up and Sour Candy, but Pink Venom is the first song, exclusively by a female K-pop artist, to rank in the top 40 for two weeks.

Also Read Blackpink and BTS fans “no longer” worry about the V-Jennie dating rumor? BTS V and BLACKPINK Jennie's controversy. A photo of Jeju went viral...