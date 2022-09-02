Priyanka Chopra: Dwayne Johnson and Salman Khan are similar

Priyanka Chopra makes her Hollywood debut with Quantico.

Karan Johar is back with a bunch of new visitors on the Koffee With Karan season 7. One superstar who has highlighted in each time of Koffee With Karan as of recently is Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka has cut a specialty for herself in Bollywood as well as Hollywood. PeeCee denoted her Hollywood introduction with the American TV show Quantico, where Priyanka tried the job of Alex Parrish.

From that point forward, there’s no full stop to her true to life venture. The entertainer has additionally worked in films like The Matrix Resurrections, Baywatch and Isn’t It Romantic.

In the mean time, the worldwide star showed up independent in Season 5 of the visit show and demonstrated that she truly didn’t require any other person to show up with her.

At Koffee with Karan, discussing her Baywatch co-star, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Priyanka Chopra had uncovered that the Hollywood star is basically the same as Salman Khan.

The entertainer who played the adverse lead in Baywatch uncovered that The Rock gives an energy like that of Salman Khan.

“He is such a nice guy, just like a nice guy. Generally courteous because when my mom came on sets, he went and pulled a chair for her. So he has those etiquettes, manners which makes him really nice.

If I have to draw a parallel, he is very much like Salman Khan. He is always surrounded by lots of people, loves interacting with them and has a family-like vibe. He is always into his daughter, so yes, the vibe is very much like Salman’s,” said Priyanka.

During the show, Priyanka discussed trying out interestingly when she went to L.A. In India, with her Miss World win, there was no requirement for it, so Quantico was her absolute first test!

Talking about the cycle, she said, “I dressed completely the opposite of Alex Parrish. I dressed like myself … Heels and skirt. And the show runner said, we knew ‘somebody’ had walked in! Didn’t know who you were, but everybody stood up!” PeeCee assumed the part of a FBI specialist named Alex Parrish in Quantico.

In the interim, on the expert front, Priyanka as of late wrapped up the go for her presentation web series Citadel, helmed by the Russo siblings. Aside from this, she likewise has the film It’s All Coming Back To Me.

Talking about her Indian tasks, she was most recently seen in The White Tiger close by Farhan Akhtar and Adarsh Gourav. She presently has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt ready to go.

In the mean time, Koffee With Karan Season 7 started keep going month on July 7. Up to this point, entertainers like Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverkonda-Ananya Pandya, Kareena Kapoor-Aamir Khan, Sonam Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor have come on the show.

It is supposed that celebs Katrina Kaif-Ishaan Khatter-Siddhant Chaturvedi, the cast of Archies and more are set to come on the show.

