Rani Mukerji goes to San Diego for husband’s Broadway debut

Aditya Chopra prepares to make his Broadway debut in San Diego with “Come Fall In Love.”

The Old Globe Theatre in San Diego has opened the musical which has been good reviews so far.

Rani Mukerji has travelled to San Diego to see her husband Aditya make his Broadway debut in person.

Advertisement

Aditya Chopra, an accomplished producer and director, doesn’t appear to have any boundaries. As he prepares to make his Broadway debut in San Diego with “Come Fall In Love.” The Old Globe Theatre in San Diego has opened the musical, and it has received positive reviews so far, including standing ovations. So it should come as no surprise that Rani Mukerji has travelled to San Diego to see her husband Aditya make his Broadway debut in person.

Also Read Rani Mukerji and her brother visited Siddhivinayak Ganpati temple Rani Mukerji made a rare public appearance today at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Ganpati...

The idea behind this programme came from Chopra, who believed that there was a need for cultural harmony in our increasingly poisonous modern environment. Chopra had said that he originally intended “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” to be a Hollywood love story. In order to introduce the world to our Indian culture. But he reinvented the tale into a Broadway musical today.

This time, Austin Colby and Shoba Narayan respectively portray his roles Roger and Simran. Fascinatingly, Narayan had previously portrayed Princess Jasmine in Disney’s Aladdin. It’s a musical ergo, song and dance would play a crucial part of it and Vishal-Sheykhar are composing for it. This musical’s choreography is by Shruti Merchant. Interestingly, there are 18 songs in the musical.

Also Read Rani Mukerji celebrates 25 years in Bollywood, “I feel blessed” In 2021, Bollywood superstar Rani Mukerji will not only reprise her beloved...

Thirty people make up the musical’s cast, with Chopra serving as the ship’s captain. It’s interesting to note that the cast and crew celebrated a modest Ganesh Puja as an auspicious beginning before the first preview.

Advertisement

Fans of “DDLJ” will undoubtedly wish that they can see this musical even in India.